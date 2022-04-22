Protester Scales DC's Wilson Building to Hang Earth Day Banner

An environmental protester scaled D.C.’s Wilson Building on Friday, Earth Day, and unfurled a huge banner.

“No new fossil fuels,” said the banner outside the offices of Mayor Muriel Bowser and members of the D.C. Council.

DC Fire and EMS and officers were called to the building at 1350 Pennsylvania Ave. NW just before 8 a.m. Firefighters could be seen using a ladder truck to lower the banner-hanger down from a ledge as the person pumped a fist. It wasn't immediately clear if they were arrested.

A small group of people listened to speeches on the steps of the building amid a major response by police and firefighters.

