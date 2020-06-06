Virginia

Protest Briefly Shuts I-95 in Virginia; Nearly 50 Arrested

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – JUNE 04: Demonstrators march to protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 4, 2020 in the Clarendon neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia. Protests in cities throughout the country have been largely peaceful following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Police in Virginia have arrested nearly 50 protesters responding to the death of George Floyd after they marched onto Interstate 95, briefly shutting down a portion of the nation's busiest north-south highway.

Virginia State Police say about 75 protesters marched onto I-95 in southern Prince William County about 7 p.m. Friday night. Authorities responded by stopping all traffic on the highway.

Protesters moved into the highway's Express Lanes when they were confronted by police. State police say that when troopers approached the group, several protesters scattered into the woods. They were not chased, and police say no one was injured.

Much of the confrontation occurred during heavy rain storms.

Police say the highway reopened in full around 8:30 p.m.

Forty-three individuals were charged with crimes including unlawful assembly, obstructing free passage of others and obstruction of justice. In addition, four juveniles were released on a summons to the custody of a guardian.

