Prosecutors May Drop Dozens of Cases Amid DC Police Probe

A month after D.C. police suspended seven officers working in a specialized unit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced it plans to dismiss dozens of drug and gun cases.

The officers are accused of confiscating illegal firearms without making arrests, and prosecutors say cases tied to those officers may be tainted.

The seven officers, including two sergeants, were working in a crime suppression team in the 7th District – an area of the city known for having a high rate of crime.

“From our preliminary investigation, two officers had confiscated an illegal firearm from a suspect without making an arrest,” Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference announcing the basic allegations Sept. 30. “It is unclear why no arrest was made. From what we have learned, the officers had probable cause to make an arrest, and they did not.”

Contee says Internal Affairs began an investigation, which led to the seven officers being placed on non-contact status.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office released a statement Tuesday, reading in part: “We take a number of factors into consideration, including burden of proof, witness availability, likelihood of success on the merits at trial, and the applicable law. Our review is ongoing, but at this point, we expect to dismiss dozens of gun and drug possession cases.”

One defense attorney told News4 it has been the talk of the courthouse for weeks.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about this, and it is not a surprise, now, that cases are being dismissed,” defense attorney David Benowitz said. “It’s one more in a long list of problems that have cropped up with Metropolitan Police Department officers particularly when they are working in specialized units.”

A source familiar with the investigation told News4 the motive is unclear. Investigators have not been able to determine why the officers allegedly were doing this.

“What we typically do – what I have done here – I’ve gone through my entire case list to see if anyone has been arrested in and around this specific time frame, in this particular district, by this particular crime suppression team,” Benowitz said.

The investigation has not expanded beyond the seven officers taken off the street, sources with knowledge of the case said.

The D.C. police union immediately pushed back.

“The fact that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is dismissing cases against dozens of defendants is an affront to the responsible and positive work these officers have engaged in,” Chairman Greg Pemberton said. “This will undoubtedly cause more criminals to be released into the community and probably result in more violence.”