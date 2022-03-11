Prosecutors, Defense Seek New Look at ‘Serial' Evidence

Baltimore prosecutors and attorneys for a Maryland man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the podcast “Serial” are seeking a new look at the case.

The prosecutors signed on to a motion Thursday that asks a judge to order a retest of some evidence in the case against Adnan Syed, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The two sides agreed the Baltimore City Police Lab should retest certain items collected as evidence in the 1999 killing of 17-year-old Hae Min Lee using DNA technology that was not available for Syed’s trials.

Syed is serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2000 of strangling Lee and burying her body in a Baltimore park. Syed and Lee were high-school classmates who had dated.

Authorities have maintained Lee struggled in a car with Syed before her death. In the latest motion, Syed’s attorney argued that in such circumstances, a killer would have to be in close proximity to the victim. The motion requests testing evidence for the presence of DNA.

In its debut 2014 season, the “Serial” podcast shined a spotlight on the case that led to renewed court proceedings.