Proposed Zoning Changes Threaten Public Access to Sugarloaf Mountain

A debate is brewing before the Frederick County Council over the future of Sugarloaf Mountain. It's private property that is open to the public, but that could change.

“I’ve lived in the area since the early ‘70s, and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been out here, you know, hiked up to the top,” Connie Oliver said.

Gordon Strong, a patent attorney, purchased the property acre-by-acre from a mining concern starting in the early 1900s. He built a mansion and homes on the property, raised a family, paid local laborers to build roads and trails, paying African American workers the same salaries as whites – a novel concept back then.

“It’s really a benefit to the residents in this whole area,” Oliver said.

Before he died, Strong wanted to see that continue. He set up Stronghold Incorporated as a steward of the mountain and its immediate environs in the 1940s

“It’s amazing how much this area is developed, and I was just saying to my friend that it would be a shame if this continued this way,” Oliver said. “I’m not anti-development but I am pro parks and mountains.”

Strong had the foresight to keep development at bay – it’s part of Stronghold’s mission.

Lately, Frederick County has sought to do the same thing through zoning changes – the Sugarloaf Plan – but Stronghold’s board isn’t happy with it, finding it too restrictive for the mountain.

“If the Sugarloaf Plan as presented for public hearing on Oct. 11 passes, Stronghold will cease allowing general public access to Sugarloaf Mountain,” Stronghold attorney Noel Manalo said.

Stronghold points to forest management and other environmental concerns they say they’ve been addressing for decades.

The Sugarloaf Alliance supports county zoning changes.

“So that in the future no matter who owns the property or how they choose to manage it, it will be conserved and protected,” said Sugarloaf Alliance President Steve Black.

Opponents say it would create an unnecessary layer of government involvement on private property. There’s also concern over surrounding property values.

“The end goal’s the same for everybody,” Black said. “The question is how to get there.”

A Frederick County Council vote on the Sugarloaf Plan is scheduled for Tuesday.