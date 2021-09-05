Property Crime Rose in Adams Morgan as Nightlife Returned

Northwest D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood saw an increase in property crimes including car thefts and people leaving businesses without paying as nightlife returned to the area.

D.C. police said they believe new activity in the neighborhood after COVID restrictions were lifted, plus delivery workers getting their cars stolen after leaving them running, contributed to the crime rise.

The area of the Adams Morgan Business Improvement District, which includes Columbia Road and 18th Street NW, saw an increase of about 103% in property thefts in the past two months, compared to the same period last year, Metropolitan Police Department data shows.

Third District Cmdr. Han Kim said more activity in the area played a part.

“With the restrictions of COVID being lifted, we’ve been seeing some uptick and that’s just, a lot of it has to do with more activity in area,” he said.

Property crimes include car thefts, property being stolen from cars, leaving an establishment without paying, burglary and arson.

MPD increased patrol activity in the area and reminded people not to leave their cars running.

In the past year, 37 people were arrested for property crimes in Adams Morgan, Kim said. Five people were arrested for these crimes at least twice.

“These are property crimes, they tend to be not serious offenses, so we actually have to get these individuals some sort of help. It’s a thing where you just can’t arrest out of the problem,” Kim said.