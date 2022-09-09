Prop Bets Project Commanders RB Antonio Gibson to Be Involved Vs. Jaguars

Commanders prop bets project Gibson to be involved vs. Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Antonio Gibson may not have had a banner preseason, but betting odds suggest he could be a focal point of the Commanders’ offense in their Week 1 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 24-year-old running back appeared to be ceding carries to rookie Brian Robinson Jr. after carrying the ball five times for six yards with a lost fumble, an issue that plagued Gibson during the 2021 season. However, Robinson Jr. was placed on the non-football injury list after being shot in the leg during an attempted robbery on Aug. 28 in the District, sidelining him for at least the first four games.

As a result, the Commanders’ backfield will open the season looking very similar to how it did last year with Gibson handling early downs and goal-line work while J.D. McKissic rotates in on third downs and other passing situations. That prompted PointsBet sportsbook to give Gibson +115 odds to score a touchdown, the best odds of any player on the field Sunday.

Gibson led the team with 10 total touchdowns last season, five more than the second-place Terry McLaurin. The Commanders also leaned on their run game a lot under returning offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Washington ranked 10th in rushing attempts last season and 12th in yards gained on the ground.

PointsBet assigned Gibson’s over/under for his rushing yardage total at 60.5, a number he eclipsed in eight of the 16 games he appeared in last season. That is the same number given to McLaurin for his yardage total. McLaurin also beat that number eight times in 2021, but he now has Carson Wentz throwing him the ball instead of intended backup Taylor Heinicke.

The Jaguars are coming off a season in which they allowed 98 rushing yards per game to opposing tailbacks, which ranked 22nd in the NFL. Their 17 rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs was the league’s fifth highest total. To address those numbers, the Jaguars signed linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, who ranked fifth in tackles last season, and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, a well-regarded defender against the run.

PointsBet’s over/under total for the game is a modest 44 points, tied for the fourth-lowest total across the entire Week 1 slate. That can also be attributed to the Jaguars’ offense, a group led by then-rookie Trevor Lawrence under center. However, the team has higher expectations this season after pouring a bunch of money into the roster and replacing Urban Meyer with Doug Pederson at head coach.

Washington is favored in the matchup, entering Friday with a 2.5-point spread in its favor and moneyline odds at -140. If the Commanders are going to cover, PointsBet’s lines suggest that it’s going to come behind the strength of their running game.

