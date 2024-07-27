Virginia

Pro-Palestinian Caravan near Blinken's home after encampment cleared out

Protesters say they will continue to push their message through.

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

A pro-Palestinian caravan took place Saturday outside of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s home.

The caravan comes just one day after Virginia State Police along with Virginia Department of Transportation workers cleared out a pro-Palestinian encampment for approximately six months.

They said that they wanted to come back to ensure that their message doesn't fall by the wayside. A symphony of horns can be heard throughout Chain Bridge Road in Virginia.

Pro-Palestinian supporters in their cars waved flags in the air and chanted. The group rode up and down the street as Virginia State Police directed traffic.

The six month long encampment was deemed illegal by the state of Virginia. VDOT issued a statement to News4 reading, in part, “Due to these unsafe conditions. The road was returned to its original state in order to ensure the safety of the traveling public on Virginia's roadways.”

Caravan participants said they plan to continue coming up with ways to demonstrate their mission.

