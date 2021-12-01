Supreme Court Abortion Case Draws Rival Protesters to DC

Pro- and anti-abortion rights protesters gathered in front of the Supreme Court before sunrise Wednesday, hours before justices are set to consider a case that could fundamentally change abortion law in this country.

The justices will weigh whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. It’s considered the most significant challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in decades.

Both sides have framed this case as an all-or-nothing fight to reaffirm or end the constitutional right to an abortion, the Associated Press reports.

Fencing was erected around the court building in preparation for waves of protesters. Police officers on foot and riding bikes were patrolling the area.

THIS MORNING: Crowds are gathering outside of the Supreme Court where justices are set to take up an abortion rights case out of Mississippi pic.twitter.com/Qovg9w4DTd — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) December 1, 2021

Dozens of anti-abortion activists held a candlelight vigil on the Supreme Court plaza Tuesday evening. Counterdemonstrators held up large cards spelling out “abortion is freedom” in bright blue letters.

Before 5 a.m. Wednesday, demonstrators wrapped in winter coats and sitting in folding chairs were waiting outside the building. A “stop abortion now” sign was seen on the ground.

Created Equal, an anti-abortion group, held a prayer vigil on Tuesday evening and planned to demonstrate more on Wednesday morning.

Pro-abortion rights groups including the Women’s March and the National Coalition of Reproductive Health Providers planned actions for later in the day.

One protester with Students for Life said she thinks the Roe decision is a bad precedent and states should be allowed to make abortion laws.

“What a law like this could do is actually return that decision back to the states, because states have the rights to create these types of bans and things,” she said.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Wednesday but a decision isn’t expected until early next year.