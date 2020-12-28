Principal Grieves ‘Lively' Teen Lost to Accidental Shooting

A high school principal in Maryland has sent a letter to the school community following the accidental shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Southern High School Principal Angela Hopkins wrote that the victim, high school senior Edwin Roberto Rivera Juarez, was lively and had a great sense of humor, the Capital Gazette reported. She also wrote that he was a talented soccer player who was making his way to captain of the team.

She wrote that Juarez had a younger brother and sister whom he adored.

“He had an uncanny ability to touch people in a way that bonded them together,” Hopkins wrote.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing to investigate the young man's death. Authorities said Juarez and two other teenaged relatives were handling a firearm on Christmas when the weapon discharged.

Police said a 13-year-old was in procession of the firearm when it fired. Juarez was struck in the upper body and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hopkins wrote that students who are affected by Juarez's death should reach out to school counselors and other members of the Student Services team.