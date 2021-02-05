Prince William Schools Website Down; Virtual Learning to Continue

Prince William County Public School's website was down on Friday morning, blocking students from accessing some useful information — but not online classes.

Virtual learning will continue and no online instruction sites are affected. Only the school website and intranet are affected due to an issue with their internet service provider, the school said.

"Email, Canvas, and applications housed on internal servers remain accessible," the school said.

PWCS posted commonly used links so students could log onto classes:

Crews are working to fix the problem.

Thousands of Prince William County students started returning to classrooms at the end of last year, but many are still learning online.