online learning

Prince William Schools Website Down; Virtual Learning to Continue

Here are helpful links for virtual learners trying to log on for class in Prince William County

By Sophia Barnes

NBC 5 News

Prince William County Public School's website was down on Friday morning, blocking students from accessing some useful information — but not online classes.

Virtual learning will continue and no online instruction sites are affected. Only the school website and intranet are affected due to an issue with their internet service provider, the school said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

Raccoon 4 hours ago

Rabid Raccoon Sightings in Arlington Put Neighbors on Alert

SNOW 4 hours ago

Road Crews Prepare for Salting, Plowing

"Email, Canvas, and applications housed on internal servers remain accessible," the school said.

PWCS posted commonly used links so students could log onto classes:

Crews are working to fix the problem.

Thousands of Prince William County students started returning to classrooms at the end of last year, but many are still learning online.

This article tagged under:

online learningPrince William County Schools
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us