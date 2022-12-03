Prince William Residents File Lawsuit Over Digital Gateway Vote

A group of Gainesville, Virginia, residents have filed a lawsuit over the approval of the Digital Gateway vote.

The Prince William Digital Gateway project proposes more than 27 million square feet of data centers on more than 2,000 acres along Pageland Lane.

The lawsuit, which was filed earlier in the week, asks a Prince William judge to overturn the approval of the Digital Gateway vote.

It focuses on the Prince William County Planning Commission’s November vote to approve an amendment to the county’s Comprehensive Plan which would create the data center complex.

The officials voted to approve the guidelines for the project after a more than nine-hour public hearing and a roughly 14-hour meeting in November.

Many residents and members of environmental groups have opposed the project.

This is developing. Stay with News4 for more updates.