Prince William Police Searching for Man Who Used Drone to Peep Into Teenager's Window

Prince William County Police say they are looking for a man who used a drone to peep into the bedroom window of a Woodbridge, Virginia teenager earlier this week.

An 18-year-old reported seeing a small drone, with what appeared to be a camera, outside her second floor bedroom window around midnight while she was changing clothes.

Police say the startled teenager looked out of her window and noticed a man holding what appeared to be a drone controller standing across the street near a house on Rainbow Court.

She told police the man ran, and the drone flew away.

She also told officers she believes she had seem him in the area before, with the same distinctive black baseball hat with a white circular logo, worn backwards on his head.