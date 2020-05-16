Prince William Police Ask For Help in Sexual Assault Investigation

Prince William County police are asking the public for help in a sexual assault investigation. A 55-year-old woman reported the attack in Woodbridge, Virginia on May 4.

Police said they responded to the 3200 block of Golansky Blvd. to investigate the report from the victim. She told police she was lying in her tent in the woods near that location when the attacker approached her.

She said she did not know him and when she attempted to call police, he took her phone and threw it.

Police said there was a physical altercation between the victim and the attacker before he pinned her down and sexually assaulted her. He fled on foot before police arrived.

Investigators are looking for a Hispanic or light-skinned man between 18 and 22 years old. They say the suspect is approximately 5’6”, 140 pounds with a medium build, wavy light brown hair and a silver earring in his left ear.

The attacker was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes with red markings.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this case to contact the tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to www.pwcgov.org/policetip.