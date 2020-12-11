Prince William Officers Shoot, Kill 79-Year-Old Man, Police Say

Prince William County police officers fatally shot a 79-year-old Dumfries man, who was allegedly armed, near his front door Thursday after his wife reported he was having a mental health crisis, police say.

Five officers fired following an hour-long search for the man, who had been roaming the neighborhood armed with a gun, Prince William County police say.

Neither the man nor the officers involved have been identified.

The man’s wife called police Thursday evening to report her husband was making concerning statements and armed with a handgun, police said.

Officers responded to Secret Grove Court in Dumfries, which is in a gated community, about 7:15 p.m. "regarding a suicidal individual," police say.

The man had left his home and was walking around armed with a handgun, police say.

The Crisis Intervention Team and Co-Responder Unit were on the scene, police say. Police also requested the help of Fairfax County police helicopter, which found the man in a wooded area headed back toward home.

The man was at the front door of his home when he encountered officers, police say.

Five officers fired their weapons and the man was struck, police say. Police said they didn’t know if the man had fired his weapon.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

No officers were injured, police say. The officers involved have been placed on paid leave during the investigation, which is routine, police say.

The Prince William County police department is taking the lead in investigating its officers’ actions, police say. A criminal and administrative investigation are underway. Stay with News4 for more on this developing story