Prince William County Hires DC Police Chief Peter Newsham

By Matthew Stabley

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham has been hired as the new chief of police in Prince William County, Virginia, the board of county supervisors announced Tuesday.

The hiring follows a nationwide search, the board of supervisors said. The county received 50 applications.

Newsham is expected to start Feb. 1.

“We are happy to welcome Chief Newsham to Prince William County and the level of expertise he brings to the position," Prince William County Executive Chris Martino said in a press release.

Chief Barry Barnard retired in June. Lt. Col. Jarad Phelps has served as acting chief.

Newsham has been with D.C. police since 1989. He was named chief of the department in February 2017.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of the Holy Cross and a law degree from the University of Maryland.

“I am excited to join the team and look forward to making a difference in the community,” Newsham said in the press release.

