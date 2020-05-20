COVID-19

Prince William County Asks for Limited Restaurant Reopening

By The Associated Press

File photo of an empty restaurant
NBC10 Boston

Ten days after asking Gov. Ralph Northam to exempt it from his limited Phase One of reopening the state’s economy, Prince William County asked to opt back in, at least when it comes to restaurants.

The county’s Board of Supervisors sent a letter Wednesday to Northam asking that restaurants in the county be permitted to open immediately with limited outdoor seating.

Most of the state took this step Friday when the state began Phase One of lifting business restrictions, but Prince William County and the rest of northern Virginia successfully sought an exemption from Phase One to leave restaurants and businesses closed and residents under a stay-at-home order that will remain in effect at least through May 29.

Local

college 22 mins ago

How to Prepare for Fall Semester Finances

Virginia 40 mins ago

Multiple Swastikas Painted on Sidewalks, Buildings at Reston Shopping Center

The letter was sent after the board voted 5-3 at a meeting Tuesday to send the letter. The board’s chair, Ann Wheeler, was opposed to sending the letter.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Ralph NorthamCoronavirus in Virginiarestaurants reopening
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us