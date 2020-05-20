Prince William County Asks for Limited Restaurant Reopening

Ten days after asking Gov. Ralph Northam to exempt it from his limited Phase One of reopening the state’s economy, Prince William County asked to opt back in, at least when it comes to restaurants.

The county’s Board of Supervisors sent a letter Wednesday to Northam asking that restaurants in the county be permitted to open immediately with limited outdoor seating.

Most of the state took this step Friday when the state began Phase One of lifting business restrictions, but Prince William County and the rest of northern Virginia successfully sought an exemption from Phase One to leave restaurants and businesses closed and residents under a stay-at-home order that will remain in effect at least through May 29.

The letter was sent after the board voted 5-3 at a meeting Tuesday to send the letter. The board’s chair, Ann Wheeler, was opposed to sending the letter.