Prince George's Students to Take COVID Tests Before Return From Spring Break

COVID-19 infections have increased in the D.C. area, including among some high-profile officials, and Prince George's County Schools is keeping a close eye on the case count as students leave for spring break.

Prince George’s County Schools CEO Monica Goldson announced Wednesday that the school system will require students to get tested for COVID and upload their results online before they return from spring break on Tuesday, April 19. All students were set to receive at-home test kits by Friday, Goldson said in a letter to parents.

Neighboring Montgomery County is asking that parents get their children tested, but it's not required.

"We are encouraging parents to get their kids tested before and after spring break.

We, here at the county, we have free rapid tests available at public libraries and we continue to have testing clinics," said Kimberly Townsend, with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are among several officials to catch COVID in recent days.

Although there's an uptick in cases, health experts say current cases are not as severe in terms of hospitalizations. They also say that a jump in cases isn't surprising as cities have ended mask mandates and people go back to gathering together again.

D.C., Montgomery and Prince George's County counties remain in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's low community spread category.