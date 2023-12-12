Prince George's students forced to get off school bus during fiery Beltway crash

At least 23 students were on board a Prince George's County, Maryland, school bus when a car rear-ended the bus on the Capital Beltway Tuesday morning and caught fire, authorities say.

All of the students made it off the bus safely and there were no injuries, the Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department said.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on the Outer Loop of the Beltway at Ritchie Marlboro Road, the fire department said.

A photo of the crash shows what appears to be a gray sedan smashed against the back of the bus, it's entire hood crumpled underneath the back bumper that partially came off in the collision.

School Bus/Vehicle Fire, 9:58am, OL Cap Beltway/Ritchie Marlboro Rd. Vehicle rear ended a school bus and both sustained fire damage. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries. 23 students were on the bus. pic.twitter.com/nCVPJ634k1 — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) December 12, 2023

Both the car and the bus were damaged in the crash and clouds of smoke surrounded the bus.

It's not known at this time where the bus was headed or what school the students who were on the bus attend.

