Prince George's Student Brought Parts of ‘Ghost Gun' to High School

A student in Prince George's County, Maryland, was arrested Thursday after bringing parts of a "ghost gun" to class, police say.

About noon, someone called police about a student who had a gun at Fairmont Heights High School on Columbia Park Road in Landover, the Prince George's County Police Department said.

Authorities put the school on lockdown and officers started searching the school. Police said they found a disassembled ghost gun in a classroom and then arrested the student who allegedly brought the gun parts to school. Ghost guns are weapons that have no serial number and cannot be tracked.

Police have not named the student or provided their age.

Brenda Marshall got a text from her daughter who attends the school that read, "'They just came in my classroom and handcuffed him,'" she said.

Prince George's County police are among many agencies in the region that have increased security at schools since the mass shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

Marshall said she thought of that massacre as she rushed to Fairmont Heights High School to check on her daughter.

“As our entire nation continues to grieve the loss of life in the Texas mass shooting, the Prince George’s County Police Department wants to ensure the community that the safety of students in our schools is our top priority. Bringing a weapon to school or even making a threat of violence will not be tolerated. We will arrest and charge accordingly,” Chief Malik Aziz said in a news release.

