County Executive Requires Prince George’s Shoppers, Bus Riders to Wear Face Masks

County Executive Alsobrooks signed an executive order to take effect Wednesday

By Brianna Crummy

Angela Alsobrooks
NBC Washington

Prince George's County will require masks to be worn by shoppers in grocery stores, pharmacies and retail stores. The executive order signed by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks on Saturday will make riders on the bus wear face coverings too.

This comes after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made a similar announcement Thursday that mandated all shoppers at grocery stores in D.C. wear a face mask of some kind.

“The safety and wellbeing of all Prince Georgians during this pandemic is my top priority,” said Alsobrooks in a press release. “For the protection of employees who work in these establishments, as well as the customers who need these essential services, it is critical that each person does their part to cover their faces and minimize their exposure to others.”

The executive order will take effect Wednesday, April 15. The order will also require that grocery stores, pharmacies and large retailers promote social distancing inside and outside of the stores while customers wait.

