Prince George's County Public Schools will go virtual beginning Dec. 20 through Jan. 14, 2022, a spokesperson said.

Winter Break will proceed as scheduled.

As COVID-19 case counts climb in the D.C. area, some events are postponed or canceled, and some universities are requiring COVID-19 booster shots.

