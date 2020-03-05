Prince George’s Prosecutors to Give Update on Officer Charged With Killing Suspect

Prosecutors in Prince George's County, Maryland, are set to give an update Thursday afternoon on the county police officer charged in the murder of a man who was in his custody.

Cpl. Michael Owen Jr. killed William Howard Green in Temple Hills on Jan. 27, the police department says. Green was 43.

Owen, a 10-year veteran of the department, was charged later that day with second-degree murder, involuntary and voluntary manslaughter, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

“I am unable to come to our community and offer you a reasonable explanation for the events that occurred last night,” Police Chief Hank Stawinski said the following day.

Green was in Owen's police cruiser and was handcuffed at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police said they received a call about a traffic accident near St. Barnabas Road and Winston Street in Temple Hills at about 7:20 p.m. Jan. 27. Witnesses had told Owen and another officer that a man had struck their vehicles.

Officers found the suspected driver, Green, asleep in his car nearby. The believed he was under the influence. They removed him from his car, handcuffed him behind his back and put him in the front passenger seat of Owen's cruiser as they waited for a drug-recognition expert to arrive. Owen sat in the driver's seat next to Green.

Owen then fired his gun seven times, striking Green multiple times, court documents say. A witness said he went to the cruiser and saw Green handcuffed in the passenger's seat and suffering from gunshot wounds, the documents say.

Video obtained by News4 shows officers dragging Green out of the squad car with his hands still cuffed behind his back.

Officers tried to save Green's life, police said. The handcuffs were removed when paramedics arrived.

