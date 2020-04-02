Prince George’s Police Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

One Prince George’s County police officer tested positive for coronavirus Thursday morning, according to a statement released by the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The officer, who will not be identified, was assigned to duties that have minimal contact with the public.

The officer fell ill March 25 and has not attended work since that date. They have been self-isolating at home since showing symptoms of the illness and a group of officers and department employees are now being quarantined, according to PGPD.

The department is working with the county’s health department to determine when the officer became infected and identify anyone else the officer may have encounters in the past few weeks.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said the health and well-being of their officers and residents of Prince George’s County is their primary concern.

The positive test result should not discourage residents from calling 911 to report a crime or emergency, PGPD said in a statement. Officers are taking many reports by phone and practicing social distancing.

The infected officer’s workspace is also being deep cleaned.

“We are in contact with the infected officer and are working to ensure the officer receives needed care. We are all wishing the officer well in what we hope is a speedy recovery,” said Stawinski.