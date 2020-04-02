coronavirus

Prince George’s Police Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Iris Vukmanovic

Prince George's County Police
Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD – APRIL 15: A Prince George’s County police cruiser is seen on Monday April 15, 2019 in Prince George’s County, MD. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

One Prince George’s County police officer tested positive for coronavirus Thursday morning, according to a statement released by the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The officer, who will not be identified, was assigned to duties that have minimal contact with the public.

The officer fell ill March 25 and has not attended work since that date. They have been self-isolating at home since showing symptoms of the illness and a group of officers and department employees are now being quarantined, according to PGPD.

Local

coronavirus 25 mins ago

Metro Limits Weekend Service, Urges Only Essential Travel

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Coronavirus Testing Site in Virginia Opens With Few Restrictions

The department is working with the county’s health department to determine when the officer became infected and identify anyone else the officer may have encounters in the past few weeks.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said the health and well-being of their officers and residents of Prince George’s County is their primary concern.

The positive test result should not discourage residents from calling 911 to report a crime or emergency, PGPD said in a statement. Officers are taking many reports by phone and practicing social distancing.

The infected officer’s workspace is also being deep cleaned.

“We are in contact with the infected officer and are working to ensure the officer receives needed care. We are all wishing the officer well in what we hope is a speedy recovery,” said Stawinski.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusPrince George’s County policeCoronavirus in Maryland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us