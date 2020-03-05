Prince George’s Police Mourn Off-Duty Death of Detective

The Prince George's County Police Department is mourning the death of a detective who died Wednesday while off-duty at her home in Waldorf, Maryland, the department says.

Cpl. Danita Ingram died after a "medical emergency," the department said in a statement Wednesday. She was 51.

“Our police family is deeply saddened at the loss of Corporal Ingram,” Chief Hank Stawinski said in the statement. “She served this community and agency for more than a decade. She will be missed. On behalf of the entire Prince George’s County Police Department, I extend our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved her."

First responders were called in Ingram's home just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. They were unable to save her. There are no signs of foul play, police said.

Ingram joined the department in 2008 and was assigned to the narcotics enforcement division. She is survived by three sons and a daughter.