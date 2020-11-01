Prince George's Police Investigating Teen's Death on Indian Head Highway

Prince George's County police are investigating the death of a teenager in Oxon Hill early Sunday.

Police say officers were on the scene of a car crash on Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road just after midnight when a woman came up to them covered in blood and said her son was trying to kill her.

She said her son, 17-year-old Anthony Percy Lujan, was in the car with her when he started acting erratically and stabbed himself several times with a weapon, according to police.

Officers found Lujan running in the street covered in blood and trying to get into people's cars, police said.

Lujan at first complied with officers, but then became aggressive and started attacking them, according to police.

Officers used a stun gun on Lujan while trying to detain him, police said. They discovered the teen had two large puncture wounds on his neck after they took him into custody, police said.

Lujan became unresponsive and officers removed his handcuffs to perform CPR, police said.

Police said the teen regained consciousness but died a short time later at Fairfax Inova Hospital.

Three officers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not said whether the teen's injuries were self-inflicted.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Special Investigation Response Team at 301-516-5714.