Prince George’s on Track to Reopen June 1, County Executive Says

Prince George's County is set to begin a modified reopening on June 1 if data trends continue downward, the county executive announced Thursday.

The coronavirus data for the county shows a decline in the positivity rates, hospitalizations and death rates. The county began to see a decrease in hospitalizations May 10.

Gov. Larry Hogan began easing restrictions for the rest of the state May 14.

More coronavirus testing is coming to Prince George's County after leaders demanded more resources from the state. News4's Tracee Wilkins reports.

“While the data has improved, we are not out of the woods yet. I urge all Prince Georgians to exercise caution, use good judgement and observe the Stay-at-Home Order this holiday weekend so that we can stay on track to begin reopening by our target date," County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a press release Thursday.

Data from this week showed a 25% decrease in confirmed cases from the county's peak. Prince George's County is one of the hardest hit counties in Maryland with 12,830 confirmed cases and 444 deaths.

Alsobrooks said plans for reopening will be provided in the coming days.