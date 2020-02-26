Local
Prince George’s County police

Prince George’s Officer Uses Music to Help Man with Autism

By Shomari Stone and Iris Vukmanovic

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Prince George's County police officer received a call to help a man with autism and he responded with the power of music.

Officer Christian Payamps diffused a tense situation by jamming with the 23-year-old on Sunday. The man's mother thanked the officer.

“I thank him for his kindness and his ability to diffuse a potentially psychotic episode," Sharon Vollin said about her son, Kameron.

Local

swatting 3 hours ago

Neo-Nazi Leaders Face Conspiracy Charges on Both Coasts

THE SCENE 8 hours ago

Foo Fighters Tease Washington DC Music Festival

Vollin, of Landover, Maryland, called police to request assistance with her son, who has autism and was diagnosed with a mental health disorder.

"Her son was having a bad day. Her son was visibly agitated, feeling a little irritable," Payamps recalled.

When he arrived, he saw musical instruments and asked Kameron about them. Kameron started to play the acoustic guitar. Soon, Payamps joined him on the bass.

“I felt like it was something that could contribute to the greater good,” Payamps said.

Vollin recorded video of the encounter on her cellphone and said she was grateful.

Payamps said it was he who was lucky.

“I am the lucky one to be in this situation, to be in the greatness that her son possesses," he said.

This article tagged under:

Prince George’s County policeMusicautism
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us