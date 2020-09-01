Prince George's Officer Stabbed, Wounded in Clinton

A Prince George’s County police officer is hurt after a man stabbed the officer in the leg in Clinton on Tuesday morning, police say.

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

Officers responded to a “disorderly” call in the 7200 block of Serenade Circle at about 9:20 a.m. and encountered a man “under distress,” police said the preliminary investigation shows.

Officers became involved in an altercation with the man and one officer was stabbed.

The suspect was taken into custody. He was being evaluated but did not appear to be injured.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.