Prince George’s County police

Prince George's Officer Stabbed, Wounded in Clinton

By NBC Washington Staff

Streets closed after officer was stabbed and wounded
Prince George's County Police Department

A Prince George’s County police officer is hurt after a man stabbed the officer in the leg in Clinton on Tuesday morning, police say. 

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening. 

Officers responded to a “disorderly” call in the 7200 block of Serenade Circle at about 9:20 a.m. and encountered a man “under distress,” police said the preliminary investigation shows. 

Local

Officers became involved in an altercation with the man and one officer was stabbed. 

The suspect was taken into custody. He was being evaluated but did not appear to be injured.

This article tagged under:

Prince George’s County policeClintonofficer injured
