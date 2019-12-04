Prince George’s Officer Charged With Indecent Exposure, Assault

A Prince George's County Police officer was charged with allegedly exposing himself in a gym bathroom.

Police Officer First Class Sharrod Wiggins was indicted on charges including indecent exposure and second-degree assault, Hyattsville police said Tuesday.

Wiggins was off-duty when he visited an LA Fitness gym on Belcrest Center Drive Hyattsville and followed someone into the men's locker room in April, police said. The victim reported that Wiggins made contact with him and began to touch himself.

After the victim's report, the Hyattsville police launched a criminal investigation. Prince George's County Police say they suspended Wiggins' police powers during the investigation. Wiggins had been with the department since 2012.

Prince George's County Police have launched an administrative investigation which is ongoing, police say.

Wiggins was assigned to the Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hyattsville Police at 301-985-5060.

CORRECTION (Dec. 4, 2019, 9:14 p.m.) A previous version of this story said the incident was in a locker room.