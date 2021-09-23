Prince George's Officer Accused of Pulling Gun on Woman During Road Rage Incident

A Prince George's County Police Corporal is suspended from the department and

facing criminal charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on a woman in a case of road rage.

James Thornley, an 18-year veteran officer, got into a confrontation with a woman at

the intersection of Chinquapin Round Road and Forest Drive near his home

in Annapolis, Maryland, in late August, according to charging documents.

The documents say the woman got out of her car and approached the officer's vehicle.

“Why are you trying to kill me?” she said, according to the documents.

Thornley allegedly replied: “Get your fat **ss back in the car or I’m going to f*cking shoot you."

Thornley was off duty but still in uniform at the time and was pointing his service weapon, according to Prince George's County police.

According to charging documents, the victim reported Thornley's license plates to Annapolis Police.

Investigators came to his home, and during an interview Thornley admitted to pointing his gun at the woman and told investigators he told her to “Get the EXPLITIVE away from my vehicle.”

Thornley faces first- and second-degree assault, firearm and reckless endangerment charges. He was suspended from the department without pay.