OFFICER

Prince George's Officer Accused of Pulling Gun on Woman During Road Rage Incident

By Tracee Wilkins

police car
NBC Washington

A Prince George's County Police Corporal is suspended from the department and
facing criminal charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on a woman in a case of road rage.

James Thornley, an 18-year veteran officer, got into a confrontation with a woman at
the intersection of Chinquapin Round Road and Forest Drive near his home
in Annapolis, Maryland, in late August, according to charging documents.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The documents say the woman got out of her car and approached the officer's vehicle.

“Why are you trying to kill me?” she said, according to the documents.

Local

shooting 1 hour ago

Deputy Marshal Fires Gun in DC After Wanted Fugitive Crashes, Strikes Him: Marshals Office

Technology 2 hours ago

Apps, At-Home Technologies Changing Fertility Landscape

Thornley allegedly replied: “Get your fat **ss back in the car or I’m going to f*cking shoot you."

Thornley was off duty but still in uniform at the time and was pointing his service weapon, according to Prince George's County police.

According to charging documents, the victim reported Thornley's license plates to Annapolis Police.

Investigators came to his home, and during an interview Thornley admitted to pointing his gun at the woman and told investigators he told her to “Get the EXPLITIVE away from my vehicle.”

Thornley faces first- and second-degree assault, firearm and reckless endangerment charges. He was suspended from the department without pay.

This article tagged under:

OFFICERPrince George’s County police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us