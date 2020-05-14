Prince George’s Needs More Coronavirus Tests Before Reopening, Leaders Say

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the state as a whole is ready to take the first step towards reopening, but leaders in Prince George's, the county hardest-hit by coronavirus, say that COVID-19 still presents too much of a threat to residents.

An average of nine people die in the county every day from COVID-19, making it the leading cause of death in Prince George's right now, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said. More than 10,000 residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Prince George's County is expected to extend coronavirus related restrictions, even as the state-level stay-at-home order gets phased out on Friday.

Alsobrooks will address the public at 11 a.m. on what Prince Georgians should expect going forward. You can stream the press conference on NBCWashington.com or in the NBC Washington app.

"In order to safely open, we need those test kits, contact trackers, we need back end support from laboratories," Alsobrooks told CNN's John King on Wednesday. "Testing is the most challenging aspect."

Prince George's County operates one free testing site but its tests are limited. Alsobrooks has said an estimated 5,000 residents are being tested per week when the number should be closer to 15,000.

U.S. Congressman Anthony Brown, who represents part of Prince George's County in Maryland's 4th District, criticized the governor's moves on testing.

Hogan also failed to deliver 90,000 tests that Alsobrooks requested for Prince George's County, according to Brown.

"Maryland, you know, ranks number six per capita in terms of the number of positive tests but we are as low as 21 in terms of our testing," Brown said.

Brown told News4's Tracee Wilkins that Hogan has not responded to concerns about how 500,000 tests bought from South Korea will be distributed. Hogan has said that officials are working to gather components for those tests, and they have helped expand testing capacity.

Hogan didn't immediately return a request to respond to Brown's comments.

Meanwhile, residents have a new option for coronavirus testing: Patient First in Beltsville is testing mostly symptomatic patients, front line workers and people who need to get back to work.

Patient First requires an appointment. You don't need insurance, but tests cost $90 and there is also a lab fee.

Prince George's County officials are in line with leaders in Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia in saying the capital region is unprepared to reopen as it faces climbing numbers of coronavirus infection and deaths.

Washington, D.C., has extended its stay-at-home order until June 8, with the option to end earlier. Localities in Northern Virginia were granted a request to delay reopening until after May 28.

Montgomery County, Maryland, officials are also expected on Thursday to announce extended restrictions.