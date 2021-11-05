Prince George's Teen Has Been Missing for 10 Days: Police

Prince George’s County police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Maritza Mejia Dominguez was last seen in the early morning of Tuesday, Oct. 26 in the 9700 block of Old Allentown Road in the Fort Washington, Maryland area, police said.

The teen is a Hispanic female, described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants and white shoes, police said.

The Prince George's County Police Department is seeking help to find Dominguez. Anyone with information can contact 301-292-5386.