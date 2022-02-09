Maryland

Prince George's Man Charged With Murdering Ex-Girlfriend

The victim was a mother of three

By Gina Cook

A man has been charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend in Landover, Maryland, police say.

Remi Howell, 29, was found dead in a wooded area near a church in the 7900 block of Oxman Road on Saturday afternoon, Prince George's County police said. She suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Howell was a mother of three children.

The suspect, 31-year-old Marcus Mitchell, of Landover, had been in a relationship with Howell, police said. The motive for the killing remains under investigation.

Mitchell was charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges, police said. He is being held in jail without bond.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512 or anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Tipsters can refer to case 22-0005805.

