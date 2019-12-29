1 Killed When Small Plane Crashes Into 2 Homes in Prince George’s: FAA

One person has died after a small plane crashed into two homes near the College Park Airport in Prince George's County, Maryland, Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

A Grunman American AA-5A crashed three miles south of the airport just before 3 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Plane Crashes into House in Prince George’s: Fire Department https://t.co/3Mc136aWGD pic.twitter.com/Og9HEu1R8e — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) December 29, 2019

The College Park Fire Department said on Twitter the crash was on Auburn Avenue in New Carrollton. The two homes and a car caught fire, officials said.

Firefighters with the College Park Fire Department and the Prince George's County Fire Department also responded.

Authorities have not yet released information about injuries.

News4 partner WTOP reports a small plane crashed, damaging some homes and cars.

Fire crews are also checking for fuel runoff.

The home where the plane crashed is about 2 miles away from the College Park Airport.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.