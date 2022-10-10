Prince George's Fatal Pedestrian Crash Investigated as Homicide

A fatal crash that killed one pedestrian in Prince George’s County is being investigated as a homicide, authorities say.

Officers responded to a pedestrian being hit by a car at about 11:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found an unresponsive adult male victim on the ground, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A person of interest has been taken into custody, according to police. The incident and the suspects motive are under investigation.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Prince George’s County Police at 1-866-411-TIPS.