PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

Prince George's Fatal Pedestrian Crash Investigated as Homicide

The crash killed a pedestrian in the Capitol Heights area

By NBC Washington Staff

A fatal crash that killed one pedestrian in Prince George’s County is being investigated as a homicide, authorities say.

Officers responded to a pedestrian being hit by a car at about 11:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found an unresponsive adult male victim on the ground, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A person of interest has been taken into custody, according to police. The incident and the suspects motive are under investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Prince George’s County Police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

dc protests 2 hours ago

Climate Protesters Spur Miles-long Backup on Capital Beltway in Silver Spring: Officials

Bladensburg 8 hours ago

Police Shoot, Chase Suspect Who Drove Toward Officers in Bladensburg: Officials

This article tagged under:

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTYhomicide
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us