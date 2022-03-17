Prince George's Families Concern About 13-Year-Old Girls Missing for 10 Days

Prince George's County police are asking for the public's help in finding two 13-year-old girls who have been missing for 10 days.

Jeniah Clayton-Bowman and Alaiya Maria Robinson were last seen by their families on March 7 when they went to middle school in Forestville that morning.

Police said the two girls spent three nights at a friend's house and have been spotted at other locations since.

MISSING: We need your help to locate 13 y/o Alaiya Robinson & 13 y/o Jeniah Clayton Bowman. They were last seen on 3/10/22 in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue in Capitol Heights. If seen please call 911. pic.twitter.com/6N5HKeBz18 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 17, 2022

But the fact that they haven't come home has police and their families worried.

“I’m concerned I have had some not so good days, you know," Jeniah Clayton-Bowman's aunt Jalesa Clayton said. "Sitting by the phone, by the door, she has her own key and I have been leaving the latch off so she can walk right in."

Clayton has full custody of her niece. She said the 13-year-old got into some trouble at school and was suspended. She thinks Jeniah might think she's in more trouble than she is.

“I think they made a dumb decision, but I do feel that they need us right now to come get them from wherever they are," she said.

Police have classified their disappearance as a critical missing case due to the length of time they have been away from home.

Police are asking anyone who has seen either of the girls to call 911.

