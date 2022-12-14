Prince George's Deputy Sheriff Charged With 2nd-Degree Rape, Assault

A deputy sheriff in Prince George's County, Maryland, has been charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.

Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Brandon Burroughs, a 9-year veteran of the sheriff's office, faces charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault in October, and has been suspended without pay, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

According to charging documents, a woman who has a child with Burroughs filed a complaint with the courts, and told police Burroughs attacked her in her home after a fight over child support in October.

The woman tried to file restraining orders, including one on the day after the alleged attack, according to the criminal complaint. They were all dismissed.

Sources who know the victim said she felt powerless because Burroughs works with the courts.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said it was presented with evidence of a sexual assault, and the evidence was sent along to the Prince George's County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Prince George’s County Police Department Domestic Violence Unit.

"There were allegations made, and it is our responsibility as an agency and as the new elected sheriff and sheriff of this county to address those issues right away and immediately," Prince George's County Sheriff John Carr told News4 on Wednesday.

The Prince George's County Police Department brought the charges against Burroughs and is leading the criminal investigation. The sheriff’s internal affairs division will conduct an administrative investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff's office serves peace orders and protective orders like the one the woman tried to obtain. That was part of Burroughs' job with the sheriff's office, and he went through special domestic violence training.

"Our deputies are required to make sure that not only do they get the additional training, but that they go out and model that behavior that we want to provide for our citizens here in the county," Carr said.

Burroughs was released from jail on $9,000 bond.

Burroughs' policing powers have been suspended pending the outcome of the case.

The second-degree rape charge is listed as a felony, while the assault charge is listed as a misdemeanor in court records.

Carr said he could not discuss details of the pending criminal case, but that he was being as transparent as possible.

"If we have any issues where it involves domestic violence, that we address them immediately because we can't expect the public to trust us and we can't expect our interaction with the public to be correct and right if we're not doing what we need to do," he said.

News4 was unable to reach Burroughs' attorney for comment.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.