Worker shot and killed on trash truck in Prince George's County

A worker on a trash truck was shot and killed in Prince George’s County Thursday, and police are looking for a shooter, authorities said.

Several shots were fired near the intersection of Glenoak Road and Greenvale Parkway in Woodlawn before 4 p.m., police said. The scene was near Woodlawn Recreation Center.

An employee of a private garbage removal company was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I walked down there and saw the deceased on the ground, and my heart was broken,” a witness said. “Your heart just goes out. He was there laying out for a while.”

No possible motive or suspect description has been released.

“I can’t believe it, not around here,” said Nadi Harper, who works nearby. “I really can’t believe this is happening.”

“Everyone is just so community-like around here,” she said. “As long as I've been working here, that’s the only vibes I get. You see I’m outside at night, like, walking around. I don’t do this at home.”