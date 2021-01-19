Worker Fatally Shot at Convenience Store in Fort Washington

A man was shot and killed inside a convenience store in Fort Washington on Monday in what detectives believe was an attempted robbery.

John Woo Young Jang died after he was shot at his workplace, Food Zone. He lived in Laurel and was 66, Prince George’s County police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the store in the 12500 block of Livingston Road at about 1 p.m. for a report of a robbery. When they arrived, they found that Jang had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the initial investigation, detectives believe Jang was shot as someone tried to rob the store.

Police are working to identify suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Tips may be left anonymously.

