Woman's Daughter, Granddaughter Arrested in Her Murder in Landover

A woman’s daughter and granddaughter were arrested in connection with her murder at their home in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Friday.

Prince George’s County police say a preliminary investigation suggests that 71-year-old Margaret Craig was killed on May 23 by her daughter, 44-year-old Candace Craig. They also believe 19-year-old Salia Hardy helped her mother, Candace Craig, try to dispose of the remains.

Officers were called to perform a welfare check at the family’s Landover home in the 200 block of Hill Road on Friday at around 1:35 p.m., after receiving a call from someone who said he “had not communicated with Margaret Craig for several days and was worried for her welfare.”

“When the officers entered the basement, they immediately smelled the odor of decomposition,” police said in a press release.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will confirm the victim’s identity and attempt to identify the cause of death. The motive for the killing remains under investigation, authorities said.

Candace Craig is charged with first- and second-degree murder. Salia Hardy is charged with accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County police at 301-516-2512, or anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Refer to case number 23-0032523.