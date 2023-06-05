Woman's daughter, granddaughter accused of her murder, dismembering remains with a chainsaw in Landover

Charging documents reveal gruesome details about a woman's murder in Landover, Maryland, allegedly at the hands of her daughter and granddaughter, who are accused of trying to dismember her remains with a chainsaw.

Prince George’s County police say 71-year-old Margaret Craig was killed on May 23 by her daughter, 44-year-old Candace Craig. They also believe 19-year-old Salia Hardy helped her mother, Candace Craig, try to dispose of the body.

According to charging documents, Hardy told authorities that her mother attacked the victim after the victim threatened to report Candace Craig for fraudulent use of her credit card.

The next day, Hardy discovered her grandmother’s remains in a blue bin in her bedroom, charging documents state.

Investigators said the mother and daughter dismembered the victim with a chainsaw and allegedly attempted to burn her remains on a grill and a fire behind the home.

It was not until 10 days later, on June 2, that officers were called to perform a welfare check at the home in the 200 block of Hill Road at around 1:35 p.m., after receiving a call from a relative who said he “had not communicated with Margaret Craig for several days and was worried for her welfare.”

Candace Craig opened the door and allowed officers inside, police said.

“When the officers entered the basement, they immediately smelled the odor of decomposition,” police said in a press release.

The victim’s remains were found in trash bags in the basement, authorities said.

​Candace Craig is charged with first- and second-degree murder. Salia Hardy is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Both are maintaining their innocence and were ordered held without bond on Monday.

Margaret Craig lived in her home for decades. Her neighbors said she had been in poor health, but always waved when she saw them.

Prosecutors said due to the condition of the victim’s remains, it will be a challenge to determine exactly how she died.