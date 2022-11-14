PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

Woman Struck, Killed in Capitol Heights Hit-and-Run: Police

The pedestrian was hit in the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road.

By Briana Trujillo

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, authorities said. 

Officers responded to the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road at around 7 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian collision, Prince George’s County police said.

The woman was found unresponsive in the roadway, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to authorities. 

The driver left the scene, but police have not provided a vehicle description.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

