Woman stabbed to death inside laundromat in Camp Springs

A woman died after a man stabbed her inside a laundromat in Camp Springs, Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

The woman was stabbed at the Tropix Laundromat in the 4900 block of Allentown Road, Prince George’s County police said.

Her name was not immediately released.

Police say a man attacked the woman at about 12:30 p.m. The man also was stabbed and is in critical condition.

Responding officers were told a man stabbed a woman, who was a worker, inside the business. When officers arrived, they found them both in an office in the back of the business.

Police would not say if the wounded man was the attacker but said that detectives are not searching for suspects. It wasn't immediately clear if they knew each other.

Investigators were looking at surveillance footage.

