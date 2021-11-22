Woman Shot to Death in Front of Her Young Son in Prince George's

A woman was shot to death in front of her young son in District Heights, Maryland, Monday morning.

She was shot multiple times just before 8 a.m. in the 2100 block of County Road, Prince George’s County police said.

“The lady was laying on the ground, and I saw the little child standing over there crying,” said Sharon Jones, who lives near the scene and heard the gunfire.

The boy was not injured, police said. Jones said people tried to shield him from seeing what was happening to his mother.

“It’s devastating to see somebody's parent laying on there, and the child was standing there and saw the whole thing,” she said.

“We share the same sentiment of our community,” Officer Thomas Lester said. “It's heartbreaking to know that someone would be so reckless so early in the morning to open gunfire striking this woman multiple times. Gun violence in general is a concern to us no matter what time it occurs and who is the victim, but this morning it was a little troubling.”

Friends and family of the victim, who police have not identified, say she was the mother of two young children.

Police want anyone with information about the shooting to call them.