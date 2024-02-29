Woman run off the road in I-495 armed robbery after similar crime in College Park

A woman was robbed at gunpoint on the Beltway after being forced off the road just a half hour after a similar robbery in nearby College Park, Maryland, police said.

The woman noticed a dark-colored car following as she passed the IKEA Way sign on Route 1 in Prince George’s County about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

As she got on the Outer Loop of Interstate 495, the car bumped her from behind, she told police. She continued, and the other driver tried to run her off the road.

The victim finally pulled over onto the shoulder of the Beltway near Riggs Road where a group of men robbed her at gunpoint but did not take her car before fleeing, she told police.

Maryland State Police said in a statement that they believe the victim was specifically targeted.

Earlier at about 2 a.m. in the 4800 block of Berwyn House Road in College Park — a neighborhood just off Route 1 — a woman was pulling her car into a parking space when three men approached her, according to an alert sent from campus police at nearby University of Maryland. They demanded her property but did not take her car.

They fled toward Route 1 in a black Honda Accord.

Maryland State Police detectives are investigating the Beltway incident and want anyone with information to call the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.