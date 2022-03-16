Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run in Prince George's County: Police

Police are searching for a driver accused of killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash in the Suitland-Silver Hill area of Prince George’s County.

The driver struck the woman Tuesday evening at the intersection of Walters and Chavez lanes, then left the scene, Prince George’s County Police said.

Police were called about 8:40 p.m. and found the woman in the road, police said.

The woman died at a hospital. Information on her identity wasn’t immediately released.

Prince George's County police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.