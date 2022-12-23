crash

Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police

A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said.

The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said.

Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole, police said.

Police responded about 1:55 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers are still investigating what caused the crash.

Safety advocates have long called for changes to the road due to the significant number of deadly collisions.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

