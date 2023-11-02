Woman in her 70s stabbed during carjacking in Camp Springs

A woman in her 70s was stabbed during a carjacking in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Wednesday night.

The victim went into a store in a shopping center in the 7100 block of Temple Hill Road in Camp Springs about 8 p.m.

A man followed her in from the parking lot and began stabbing her, police said. He grabbed her keys and took her SUV.

The woman is hospitalized with serious stab wounds.

Police are looking for this man in the stabbing and carjacking of a woman in Camp Springs.

“It’s someone going about their daily life, just going to a business,” said Prince George’s County police Capt. Michael Nolle. “And it could be any one of us.”

Police found the car a short distance away. They are still looking for the assailant.