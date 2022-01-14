Landover

Woman Hurt, Child and Woman Rescued After Landover Fire

By NBC Washington Staff

landover fire jan 14 2022
NBC Washington

A woman has life-threatening injuries and a child and second woman were rescued and also taken to a hospital after an apartment building fire Friday in Landover, Maryland, officials say. 

The fire broke out at a three-story brick building in the 6700 block of West Forest Road. An image from Chopper4 shows ladders propped up against the building and broken windows on the second floor. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Prince George’s County firefighters were dispatched at about 12:30 for a reported fire with people trapped. On they scene, they saw smoke coming from the second floor, the department said. 

Firefighters rescued a woman and child from the building. One woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child and second woman also were taken to a hospital. Information on their conditions was not released. 

Prince George's County

News4's Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins reports.

road rage 2 hours ago

Suspect Arrested in Christmas Eve Murder of Maryland Boxer

PGCPS Jan 13

Prince George's Schools Ramp Up Testing Options Ahead of Return to In-Person Learning

The fire was extinguished and an investigation is underway. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

Landoverfire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us