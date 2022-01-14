Woman Hurt, Child and Woman Rescued After Landover Fire

A woman has life-threatening injuries and a child and second woman were rescued and also taken to a hospital after an apartment building fire Friday in Landover, Maryland, officials say.

The fire broke out at a three-story brick building in the 6700 block of West Forest Road. An image from Chopper4 shows ladders propped up against the building and broken windows on the second floor.

Prince George’s County firefighters were dispatched at about 12:30 for a reported fire with people trapped. On they scene, they saw smoke coming from the second floor, the department said.

Firefighters rescued a woman and child from the building. One woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child and second woman also were taken to a hospital. Information on their conditions was not released.

The fire was extinguished and an investigation is underway.

